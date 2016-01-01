From my Trip to Cameroon: Fashion, Shoes, 6pm and FinishLine.com

Hi, my name is Judy. Traveling is one of my passions. I also love fashion. Recently, on my travels I visited the beautiful country of Cameroon. Not only is this a great country for its lovely people but also the fashion sense of its populace really grabs you. The way the local people clothe themselves is truly amazing and impressive. Cameroonian designers infuse their creations with designs that have a remarkable touch of African glamor.





While I was in Cameroon, I got to know Kibonen Nfi, a well-known and respected Cameroonian designer. She has been featured on BBC and New African Woman Magazine (Nawmagazine.com). Africa and Cameroon in particular are known for their creative fashions. As the seasons change so too do the creations. If you live in a Cameroon town then you will see many people wearing rubber moccasin shaped shoes that are the latest fashion in town. Of course, these shoes are not made in Cameroon but are imported from China and are widely worn in Douala. These shoes are very cheap as well as affordable and they look nice because they shine and are soft as well as light. Moving in these shoes is very easy, especially during the monsoon season. Both men as well as women can buy and wear these shoes. These rubber shoes offer good protection against mud as well as rain and are widely worn by young people in the country.

Kibonen Nfi is an outstanding Cameroonian professional. She is the person who conceptualized and gave birth to the brand called KibonenNY. She is greatly inspired by traditional Cameroonian items of attire and by West African fiber as well as by the vibrant New York fashion scene. In just five years, she has managed to break into the fashion scene and she has successfully contemporized some very gentle as well as elaborate hand-woven customary clothes from the region of the western highlands of Cameroon called Toghu.

I also learned about Reneta Ndisang. She has made considerable strides in the fashion world of Cameroon. Her creations are stylish and classy as well as unique. She has produced a wide assortment of designs, which are inspired by the colors of the world. Each of her pieces displays the best of African glamor and it is also very original at the same time. If you love fashion then you will definitely want to pick up one or more of her creations. Today, Reneta is creating flamboyantly designed Red Carpet clothing for the upcoming Cameroon Entertainment Awards, which will take place in July this year.



Cameroon is a growing economy. Even the well-known American company Red Wings has made its presence felt in Cameroon by introducing a range of high quality boots. Red Wings has opened a store in Cameroon called BTC or Business Trade Cameroon Sarl. This is the outfitter of Red Wing shoes in Cameroon and Chad. The store maintains a permanent inventory of best quality Red Wing shoes as well as clothes in Douala.



Cameroon has set itself a target, which is to become an emerging country by the year 2035. This country is located in Central Africa and it shares its borders with Nigeria, which lies to its west. On the northeast it shares a border with Chad and to the east lays the Central African Republic. The Republic of Congo lies to its south. The country is well known for its native music styles including the very popular makossa and bikutsi.

During my stay in the beautiful country of Cameroon I went hiking on Mount Cameroon. This active volcano has a number of very rough trails around it. I really have to thank God that I was wearing a pair of good hiking shoes because without them I would not have been able to hike. They really made my hiking adventures very pleasant. I bought them from Finishline.com. These Nike Women's Air ACG Changtse Hiking Shoes made it easy for me to enjoy my hiking on Mount Cameroon. I even used a Finish Line coupon and managed to save about 15%.

Before I returned to the US I made it a point to keep the memories of my trip to Africa, and more particularly Cameroon, alive. I know that 6pm.com has an excellent range of shoes to pick from. I also used my 6pm.com coupons to buy the following:

Free People out of Africa Dress

Billabong Africa Love One Piece

Onex Africa Sandals





All these items have helped to keep my memories of Africa alive.

